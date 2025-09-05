The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said

Manipur is currently under the President's rule which was imposed on February 13 this year.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur , relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur next week, first since ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. The pact was signed after a series of meetings between the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of Kuki groups.

Separately, civil society group Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has decided to open the National Highway-02, which passes through Manipur for free movement of commuters and goods. Manipur is currently under the President’s rule which was imposed on February 13.

