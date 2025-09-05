Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8
Fire breaks out at crackers shop in Malad, operations underway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur Kuki Zo sign pact with Centre agree for peace

Manipur: Kuki-Zo sign pact with Centre, agree for peace

Updated on: 05 September,2025 07:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said

Manipur: Kuki-Zo sign pact with Centre, agree for peace

Manipur is currently under the President’s rule which was imposed on February 13 this year. FILE PIC

Listen to this article
Manipur: Kuki-Zo sign pact with Centre, agree for peace
x
00:00

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said.



The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur next week, first since ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. The pact was signed after a series of meetings between the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of Kuki groups.


Separately, civil society group Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has decided to open the National Highway-02, which passes through Manipur for free movement of commuters and goods. Manipur is currently under the President’s rule which was imposed on February 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

manipur new delhi indian army Army jawans narendra modi PM Modi India news national news india

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK