Manipur: Non-resident group promises to work towards decreasing inter-community distrust

Updated on: 04 June,2023 03:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
n a statement, the Global Manipur Federation (GMF) said it will also provide a commitment to exert a constructive influence on the state of affairs in Manipur while fostering a sense of solidarity among Manipuris worldwide

Manipur: Non-resident group promises to work towards decreasing inter-community distrust

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Pic/PTI

On Sunday, an alliance of non-resident Indians from Manipur promised to work to decrease inter-community distrust and tension in the northeastern state, reported PTI.


In a statement, the Global Manipur Federation (GMF) said it will also provide a commitment to exert a constructive influence on the state of affairs in Manipur while fostering a sense of solidarity among Manipuris worldwide.


The statement read: "The recent wave of violent protests, culminating in orchestrated violence in Manipur during the early summer of 2023, touches the hearts and minds of Manipuris across the globe."


"The profound anguish and growing sentiments experienced by our fellow Manipuris on the ground evoke a shared sense of empathy within us," it said.

The GMF said the untoward events have affected thousands of people, including children, women and the elderly. Lives have been lost, houses destroyed and enormous property ruined, PTI quoted the statement.

"People are taking refuge like true refugees in their own homeland. The sentiments and trauma of Manipuris need to be healed," it said.
The organisation said these incidents have unfolded, loosely pitting two communities -- the Kukis and the Meiteis -- against each other.

"Earnestly, the GMF draws the attention of New Delhi, other stakeholders, related international and regional bodies, and the media to act adequately and promptly to de-escalate the violence and manage the crisis. We condemn the loss of lives and property of people of all communities," it said.

Through a collective contribution of concerns and resources, the GMF said it will work to decrease inter-community distrust and tensions.

"We provide a commitment to exert a constructive influence on the state of affairs in Manipur while fostering a sense of solidarity among Manipuris worldwide. It is our sincere hope that such endeavours yield productive results in transforming the conflict," it said.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

(With PTI inputs)

