Centre will launch judicial probe: Shah

Home minister says peace panel will also be set up, to have representatives from Kuki and Meitei communities and other social organisations

Tribal people of Manipur take part in a ‘Tribal Solidarity protest’ against the ongoing tension in the state, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The central government will soon announce a judicial probe into clashes in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. A retired high court chief justice will lead the investigation, he added. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he also said that a peace committee will be set up. The panel will be headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and comprise representatives of all political parties, Kuki and Meitei communities as well as social organisations.

“Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur,” Shah said. He also announced that the CBI will investigate the FIRs alleging five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur. “Violence was a temporary phase; misunderstandings will go away...the situation will soon be normal,” he added. The home minister said an Inter-Agency Unified Command will also be formed for “better coordination” among all security agencies in Manipur as multiple forces are working on the ground.

Centre replaces Manipur DGP

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, belonging to the neighbouring Tripura cadre, was on Thursday appointed as the new director general of police (DGP) of Manipur for a period of three years “as a special case in public interest”, an official order said. A post of officer on Special Duty (Home) has been created for his prede-cessor, P Doungel, who is due for retirement at the end of the month. As per an order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared inter-cadre deputation of Singh from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre “for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest”.

