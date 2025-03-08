The clashes erupted in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state

RAF personnel deployed at the War Cemetery entrance in Imphal, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

A protester was killed, and more than 40 others, including women and police officers, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in various parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, a 30-year-old who sustained bullet injuries during the clashes at Keithelmanbi and later died while being transported to hospital, police informed.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state, reported news agency PTI.

At least 16 protesters were injured in the clashes with security forces at Gamgiphai, Motbung, and Keithelmanbi, and were admitted to a nearby public health centre for treatment. Unofficial reports suggest that more than 23 civilians were injured.

In a statement, Manipur Police said that at least 27 security personnel had been injured in the clashes. They also claimed that protesters had fired shots, forcing security forces to retaliate.

"The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to control and counter the anti-social elements, including firing by armed miscreants among the protesters. During the skirmish, 16 protesters were injured, and one protester succumbed to injuries," the statement read.

Manipur violence: Protesters blocked National Highway, set fire to tyres

According to police, the unrest began when a Manipur State Transport bus travelling along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route was stoned by a mob at Gamgiphai, prompting security forces to use tear gas and minimal force to disperse the crowd.

"Roadblocks were put up at various other locations, with large numbers of protesters, including women and children, attempting to block the movement of the bus and security forces by felling trees and placing boulders on the road," the statement further read.

Protesters also blocked National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and set tyres alight to obstruct the movement of government vehicles, PTI reported. The protest was also directed against a peace march organised by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation.

The march, which involved over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district. Police stated that they were acting on orders to stop the march.

"We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can take the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said.

However, FOCS members argued that they were merely following Shah's instruction, which allowed free movement across the state from Saturday.

Manipur violence: Can't take responsibility for any untoward incidents, warns Kuki Zo Council

A purported video released by the Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location expressed opposition to the Indian government's decision regarding free movement and called for a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be verified by PTI.

"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration," a volunteer said in the video.

In response to the free movement initiative, the Kuki Zo Council declared an indefinite shutdown in all Kuki-Zo areas starting at midnight on Saturday.

"It is crucial for the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety. The Kuki-Zo Council urges the government to reconsider its stance to avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation," the statement said.

The council also stated, "We cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents."

(With PTI inputs)