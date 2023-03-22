Martyrs' Day 2023: Here are some interesting facts about 'Shaheed Diwas'

The day is marked as the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

On March 23, India marks Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day. The day holds special importance and significance for the country. On this day, during India's freedom struggle, three brave freedom fighters of the country had embraced death with a smile. On Marytr's day, here are some interesting facts you should know.

- The day is marked as the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

- On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who played an important role in India's freedom struggle, were hanged by the Britishers.

- A large number of youth in India even today follow these three martyrs, especially Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru had sacrificed their lives for the country at a very young age. In the memory of these three and to pay tribute to them, this day is marked as the Martyr's Day.

- Bhagat Singh was sentenced to death on October 7, 1930. While he was in jail, he observed a 116-day hunger strike to protest against the discrimination against the prisoners.

- The name of the judge who sentenced Bhagat Singh to death was G.C. Hilton.

- Sukhdev Thapar was born on 15 May 1907 in Ludhiana city of Punjab state. Today, there is a college named Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies in Delhi University named after Sukhdev. Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal is the main bus stand of Ludhiana city, the birthplace of Sukhdev.

- Rajguru's full name was Shivram Hari Rajguru. He was born on 24 August 1908 in Kheda village of Pune district. Rajguru had joined the Hindustan Republican Army at the age of just 16. Rajguru was also present during the attack on the Central Assembly along with Bhagat Singh on 8 April 1929. In his honor, the name of his birthplace Khed was changed to Rajgurunagar.