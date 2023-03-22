Martyrs' Day 2023: Know why does India observe 'Shaheed Diwas' on March 23 and January 30

Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, in our country is observed on January 30 and March 23 every year, in order to pay tribute to the leader of our nation and freedom fighters

File Photo

Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, in our country is observed on January 30 and March 23 every year, in order to pay tribute to the leader of our nation and freedom fighters.

While Martyrs' Day is observed on January 30 to honour and observe the death of Mahatma Gandhi, on March 30 it is observed to pay tribute to young freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

History of ‘Shaheed Diwas’ on January 30:

On January 30, Mahatma Gandhi, who is known as the father of our nation, was assassinated in the year 1948 by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, while he was on his way to a prayer meeting. To pay respect to him, the day is observed as a day of non-violence and peace.

On Shaheed Diwas, India also remembers and honour the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence from the British rule.

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most influential leaders in Indian history. He is known for his philosophy of non-violence and peace.

The January 30 Martyrs' Day is also observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Also Read: Martyrs' Day 2023: History and significance of 'Shaheed Diwas'

History of ‘Shaheed Diwas’ on March 23:

In India, Shaheed Diwas is also observed on March 23 with an aim to pay respect and tribute to freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who fought against the British rule.

On March 23, 1931, the three freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, were hanged to death in the Lahore jail. They are remembered for the sacrifice they made to gain freedom and independence for India from British rule.

All three were sentenced to death in the case of J P Saunders murder and attack on the Central Legislative Assembly.