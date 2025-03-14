Mehbooba Mufti has criticised some 'bigots' for transforming Holi into a source of fear for minorities, accusing those in power of allowing communal tensions to rise

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has accused some "bigots" of transforming the festival of Holi into a "source of fear" for minorities, with what she described as the "approval of those in power." According to PTI, Mufti's remarks came a day after she warned that pitting Hindus and Muslims against each other could have "dangerous consequences" for the country.

Holi for me has always symbolized India’s Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. I fondly remember eagerly awaiting the festival & celebrating it with my Hindu friends with immense joy & enthusiasm. However some bigots have now converted this celebration into a source of fear for minorities with… pic.twitter.com/qYfDJxEsaN — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 14, 2025

The PDP President’s comments were in response to recent controversies surrounding the coincidence of Holi 2025 celebrations and 'Jumma namaaz' during the holy month of Ramzan. Holi, the festival of colours, and the second Friday of Ramzan both fall on the same day this year, leading to increased security measures in several cities to prevent any communal unrest, as per PTI reports.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Mufti shared her thoughts on the situation. "Holi for me has always symbolised India's Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. I fondly remember eagerly awaiting the festival and celebrating it with my Hindu friends with immense joy and enthusiasm," she wrote.

However, she expressed her concern that the festival's traditional spirit of unity and harmony was being threatened. "Some bigots have now converted this celebration into a source of fear for minorities with the approval of those in power. It's time to wake up India. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!" Mufti posted on X.

On Thursday, she had raised alarm over the rising communal tensions in the country. According to PTI, she stated that the atmosphere in India was being deliberately disturbed by those attempting to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims. "Creating such divisions will have dangerous consequences for the country," she warned.

"What have we made out of our festivals?": Manoj Jha questions precautionary measures for Holi



RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday questioned the need for precautionary measures during Holi and Jumma, saying that similar situations in 2022 didn't cause any issues.



Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "In 2022, too, on March 18, Holi and Jumma fell on the same day and nothing happened. These new exercises of making extreme statements are not right. What have we made out of our festivals? More than celebrating, we are worried that no mishap should take place. Is this how festivals should be celebrated?"



His statement comes as police officials take precautions to maintain law and order, as Holi and Friday prayers during Ramzan coincide this year.



Earlier today, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi on Friday addressed arrangements for Holi celebrations in Sambhal, stating that processions for the festival will be permitted across the city.



SP Bishnoi further said that Friday Prayers would be offered after 2:30 pm."Processions for the Holi will be taken out; Holi will be celebrated in all parts of the city before, and people will play it before 2:30 PM. Proper police deployment is in place. I hope this Holi will bring happiness to all. After 2:30 PM, Friday prayers (Jumme ki Namaz) will be offered," he said.



Earlier in the day, Sambhal, Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district.



The circle officer Chaudhary said that the police are monitoring the situation through foot patrolling and drone surveillance. "We are conducting foot-patrolling and drone surveillance", he told ANI on Friday.



Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration is using drones for proper monitoring of the situation in the district.



The mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.



On Wednesday, in view of security arrangements, Sambhal ASP Shreesh Chandra said all ten religious places on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession would be covered so that no sentiments would be hurt.



"All 10 religious places that fall on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt. There have been talks and agreement between the two sides on this," Chandra told ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)