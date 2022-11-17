×
Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in Madhya Pradesh, held
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self by jumping from sixth floor at Mantralaya
Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert
Home > News > India News > Article > Mehrauli murder Aftab maybe attacked cops tell Delhi court

Mehrauli murder: Aftab maybe attacked, cops tell Delhi court

Updated on: 17 November,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said according to the application submitted by police, the accused faced threat from miscreants and religious groups. Poonawala will be produced before the court through video conferencing at 4 pm

Mehrauli murder: Aftab maybe attacked, cops tell Delhi court

File Photo


A Delhi court on Thursday allowed police's application to produce Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala before a court through video conferencing.


Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said according to the application submitted by police, the accused faced threats from miscreants and religious groups.



"I am aware of the sensitivity of the matter, media coverage...Public traction...," the judge said while allowing the application.


Poonawala will be produced before the court through video conferencing at 4 pm.

Also read: Akhilesh Yadav meets uncle Shivpal ahead of Mainpuri bypoll

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think BMC is doing enough to contain measles outbreak?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi vasai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK