Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application

Updated on: 17 December,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Court to have word with accused Aftab Amin Poonawala regarding his bail plea through video-conferencing at 11.30 am.

Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application

File Photo


Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here.


Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.



"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am," the judge said.

