Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application

Court to have word with accused Aftab Amin Poonawala regarding his bail plea through video-conferencing at 11.30 am.

File Photo

Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.

"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am," the judge said.

