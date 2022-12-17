Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP-MVA protest face-off has city cops on the edge
Mumbai: Not clean-up marshals but swachhata doot, says BMC
Mumbai: Server crash dampens mood of soon-to-be couples at marriage registration office
Mumbai: Breast TB on the rise, says medical experts
Mumbai: Measles vaccines for homeless kids too, says BMC
Mumbai: Hawker licence still a distant dream
Mumbai: Police on lookout for eunuchs who threatened family in Borivli

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Mehrauli murder case Court posts hearing on accused Aftab Poonawalas bail plea to December 22

Mehrauli murder case: Court posts hearing on accused Aftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

Updated on: 17 December,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The judge said the bail application would be kept pending and only after the accused meets the counsel, it would be decided whether the plea would be pressed or not

Mehrauli murder case: Court posts hearing on accused Aftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

File Photo


Aftab Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, Saturday informed a court here that he had signed on the vakalatnama but was not aware a bail petition would be filed on his behalf.


The accused appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari through video-conferencing.



"I would like the counsel to talk to me and then withdraw the bail plea," Poonawala said, replying to an inquiry by the judge on whether he intended to withdraw the application.


Also Read: ‘Aftab’s parents knew about his violent nature

The judge said the bail application would be kept pending and only after the accused meets the counsel, it would be decided whether the plea would be pressed or not.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on December 22. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will reduce travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi Aftab Poonawala Shraddha Walkar murder

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK