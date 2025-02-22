In a statement, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity also said that the “seven-day time frame is too short for meaningful engagement with the stakeholders and the public.”

Meitei community village guards at a bunker in Imphal. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Meiteis call for extended time frame to surrender illegal weapons in Manipur x 00:00

In response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal to the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, an umbrella body of Imphal-based civil society organisations of the Meiteis on Saturday requested him to “engage formally with local youth leaders to ensure a cooperative approach in recovering arms from civilian volunteers”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity also said that the “seven-day time frame is too short for meaningful engagement with the stakeholders and the public.” Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the state to surrender weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

He, however, had asserted that “strict action” would be taken after the expiry of the deadline. The committee also appealed to Bhalla that no legal action be taken against civilian volunteers who were compelled to defend their communities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever