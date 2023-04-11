Breaking News
Mercury soars to 36.8 deg C in Delhi, highest this year so far

Updated on: 11 April,2023 09:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this year so far, according to officials.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June.



On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.


The relative humidity oscillated between 26 per cent and 57 per cent.

The city logged a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this year so far.

At some weather stations, the maximum temperature readings breached the 38-degree Celsius or 39-degree Celsius mark, officials said.

Delhi is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the city over the coming week.

"Dry weather is predicted in Delhi for at least a week. Maximum temperatures are likely to touch the 38-degrees Celsius mark by April 15-16 in the absence of any Western Disturbance," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said on Monday.

The meteorologist said the mercury may hit the 40-degree Celsius mark at isolated places in the capital by April 17, but a "heat wave is unlikely".

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

