Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 11 killed after pickup van collides with bus in Uttar Pradesh; Sensex opens 243 points up and more

Updated on: 19 August,2024 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more.


Sensex opens 243 points up, Nifty above 24,600 on Monday



The Indian benchmark indices gained in the opening session on Monday, starting the week on a positive note following the global stock market sentiments. The Nifty 50 index gained 0.39 per cent or 95.20 points at 24,636.35 in the opening session, while the BSE Sensex also opened higher with a surge of 243.41 points or 0.30 per cent to 80,680.25.


Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’

As the standoff between Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount authorities and prospective stall renters continues, the Bhoomiputra East Indian Samaj, representing Mumbai’s indigenous community, has called for a ban on the Bandra fair, citing concerns about the event’s ‘increasing commercialisation’. Read more.

Uttar Pradesh accident: 11 killed, 26 hurt after pickup van collides with bus in Bulandshahr

The officials said that eleven people were killed and 26 injured when a pickup van collided with a private bus in the Salempur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, around 14 kilometres from the district headquarters. Traffic on the road was briefly affected due to the Uttar Pradesh accident. Read more.

'No room for error'

The Morkel brothers — Albie and Morne — played five T20 World Cups together apart from figuring in two Indian Premier League editions. While all-rounder Albie played for Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant from 2008 to 2016, pace stalwart Morne wore the colours of Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders from 2009 to 2016. Read more.

Mudassar Aziz: ‘Heartbreaking that something relevant is cut out’

Certain portions of Khel Khel Mein have left fans confused in the United Arab Emirates, after the UAE Media Regulatory Office edited out the film’s crucial segments. A key sequence in the climax featuring Fardeen Khan, whose character arc hinges on his sexuality, has been snipped as per local restrictions. Read more.

