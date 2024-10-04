Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The BKC station on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 on September 24. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Aarey-BKC metro to run every 6 minutes during peak hrs; Markets decline as Middle East conflic deepens and more x 00:00

Markets fall in early trade on unabated foreign fund outflows, Middle East conflict

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday, extending their previous day's sharp slump, amid unabated foreign fund outflows and spiralling conflict in the Middle East. Falling for the fifth day running, the BSE Sensex dropped 354.67 points to 82,142.43. The NSE Nifty declined 114.1 points to 25,136.

Badlapur sexual assault: School fully reopens, but students, parents struggle to cope with aftermath

At first glance, the Badlapur school seems to have returned to normal, with children seen playing and guards chatting at the entrance. But, beneath this facade, a palpable tension lingers. Since the horrific events of August 12 and 13, when a school sweeper sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls, the community has been shaken. The school’s slow response and the absence of its principal and key trustees have left both students and parents feeling uneasy. As the campus tries to resume its routines, a shared sentiment echoes through the halls: “It’s not the same.” Read more

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Aarey-BKC trains to run every 6 minutes during peak hours

Seven eight-car trains will operate daily on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 with a frequency of six minutes and 40 seconds during the morning and evening rush hours. The rest of the time, their frequency will be 15-20 minutes. One train will be kept on standby and another in maintenance. Read more

BookMyShow files FIR against Coldplay ticket scalpers

The Vile Parle police have registered an FIR against unknown individuals for allegedly selling Coldplay concert tickets through Instagram and illegal websites. The FIR was filed by BookMyShow, the authorised ticket seller for the Coldplay show. The complainant, Pooja Nimish Mishra, 38, general manager of the law department at BookMyShow’s Andheri office, informed the police that people were illegally selling Coldplay tickets at inflated prices. Read more

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India’s bossball brigade: Redefining the game with style

India's aggressive play which turned a dead Test match against Bangladesh at Kanpur into a win that gained fame in the same time it took to achieve it, has become a talking point across the cricketing globe. And that includes England, where on Wednesday Lawrence Booth, the editor of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack stated that September 30 (the fourth day of the Kanpur Test) “could be the day cricket changed forever.”. Read more.

Pay-per-view platform Movie Saints on streaming giants: ‘They are competing for subscriptions, we’re not’

Ajira Rungta remembers watching Ritesh Sharma’s directorial venture, Jhini Bini Chadariya, at the 2021 Dharamshala International Film Festival. Right then, she knew it was just the kind of film she was seeking for her platform, Movie Saints. “I told Ritesh that I want to make everybody watch this movie. He had been taking Jhini Bini Chadariya to various film festivals, and wanted to sell it to an OTT platform, but the deal couldn’t happen. That’s how our journey [with this film] started,” recalls Rungta. Read more.