Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Over 25,000 vehicles use the Aarey road daily. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists; dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade after 5-day slump

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid value buying at lower levels after falling sharply in the last five trading sessions. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 117.57 points to 74,571.98 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 31.3 points to 22,584.65. Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 272.39 points higher at 74,725.89, and the Nifty traded 47.45 points up at 22,600.80.

Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists

Taking serious note of mid-day’s reports on the lack of speed breakers on Aarey Milk Colony Road, which has led to multiple accidents, the Aarey police have written to the traffic department recommending speed breakers at 11 accident-prone spots. Read more.

Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has reopened its sterilisation department to tackle the rising cases of dog bites. Following mid-day’s report on February 11, UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale sought an explanation from the medical health department regarding its inaction, the absence of a functional sterilisation unit, and the shortage of anti-rabies injections. Read more.

The King of chase: Why Virat Kohli is the ultimate showman of Indian cricket

“At 36, a week off is very good. It takes a lot out of me to put in that much effort.” So said Virat Kohli while receiving the Player of the Match award on Sunday night, for his unbeaten 100 against Pakistan that practically guaranteed India a place in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy. Sometimes, one needs reminding that Kohli is 36. That he has been playing at the highest level for more than 16 years. Because looking at him, you’d never guess. Read more.

JioHotstar sparks controversy by censoring The White Lotus S3, leaving HBO unhappy

On February 17, the third season of The White Lotus premièred on JioHotstar. But with the very first episode of creator Mike White’s acclaimed series, the recently launched platform has courted controversy. Sources say that JioHotstar has drawn sharp criticism from international partner HBO for censoring two scenes in the satire. Read more.