Mid-Day Top News at this hour: All our savings stuck in this bank, say New India Co-operative Bank customers; ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony and more

Customers at New India Co-operative Bank in Kandivli after RBI imposed strict withdrawal restrictions on the bank on Friday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’

Panic gripped customers of New India Co-operative Bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed severe restrictions on withdrawals for six months due to concerns over the bank’s financial stability. While customers are allowed to access their lockers to retrieve valuables, bank officials have provided no clarity on the situation. Large crowds gathered outside bank branches across the city after the news spread on social media. Customers told mid-day they no longer feel safe keeping money in banks, as their lifetime savings are now locked inside the bank. Read more.

Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence in the police department’s security arrangements to lodge high-profile prisoners like 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana in a Mumbai jail. Fadnavis, on Friday, confirmed that Rana would be brought to Mumbai from the US for trial. Read more.

Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony

A discovery once again highlights the possibility that Aarey Milk Colony might be an important archaeological site. A local resident has found a pedestal that archaeologists believe resembles a temple architectural fragment with a Ratna motif and possibly some kind of pedestal. Nature lover and local resident Juber Ansari who discovered the pedestal, had earlier discovered old idols of deities from Unit No. 20 in Aarey Milk Colony in 2022. Read more.

‘It’s a team game, why talk about Bumrah?’: Kapil Dev

India legend Kapil Dev has weighed in on the unfortunate injury setback to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. While acknowledging Bumrah’s impact, he emphasised that the team must step up in his absence. Bumrah has been ruled out of the marquee tournament due to a lower back injury sustained while leading India in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. He was India’s best bowler in the series, consistently troubling Australian batters with his exceptional control and aggressive bowling. His absence is a significant blow to India, especially given his match-winning performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Read more.

Rakt Bramhand makers Raj-DK to reimagine battle scenes, shoot pushed by two months

Director duo Raj-DK’s ambitious fantasy actioner Rakt Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom has apparently hit a roadblock, forcing the makers to delay its upcoming schedule. Word is that Raj-DK, along with co-director Rahi Anil Barve, were to kick off the second schedule in Mumbai in February. However, the plan has been pushed by two months as the battle sequences of the Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer are being reimagined. Read more.