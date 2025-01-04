Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour; Police suspect professional rivalry in Sanpada firing and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour

Amid rising security threats posed by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is preparing a detailed report on their unlawful entry into India. The report will outline how these immigrants procure fake Indian identities, the role of Indian agents in facilitating their shelter and employment and the networks aiding their movement.

Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry

A garbage contractor was badly injured in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area on Friday after two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly shot at him. The incident occurred at 9.30 am opposite D-Mart, the Sanpada police said. The police have identified the injured as Rajaram Thoke, a 48-year-old contractor at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and a resident of Ghatkopar.

Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year

Kurla-Santacruz Road, famously known as CST Road, plunges into complete darkness after evening hours as there are no streetlights between Kolivery Road junction and Bharat Ratna Ambedkar Chowk junction in Kalina. On the adjacent Hans Bhugra Road, streetlights are only functional on one side, leaving the other lane dark.

The world deserves to know who made call on Rohit’s omission

The worst kept secret in the cricketing world was finally out in the open on Friday morning when Jasprit Bumrah, and not Rohit Sharma, waited for Pat Cummins at the toss to set the ball rolling in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. By late Thursday evening local time, it was obvious that Rohit would not play the series decider against Australia, though even 24 hours later, there was no official word on the sequence of events that led to this unprecedented move in Indian cricket.

Hansal Mehta's next to be an action film starring 'Kill' actor Lakshya?

After a Kareena Kapoor Khan-fronted thriller, and a dramatic web offering featuring Pratik Gandhi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to explore a genre that he has, until now, kept his distance from. Sources tell mid-day that Mehta, who is known for his poignant tales, including biopics and socially relevant stories, is now working on an action film.