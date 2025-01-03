Following a drama series, Hansal Mehta is keen to venture into a new territory; filmmaker’s next is likely to be an actioner with Kill fame actor Lakshya in the lead

Lakshya

After a Kareena Kapoor Khan-fronted thriller, and a dramatic web offering featuring Pratik Gandhi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to explore a genre that he has, until now, kept his distance from. Sources tell mid-day that Mehta, who is known for his poignant tales, including biopics and socially relevant stories, is now working on an action film.

Hansal Mehta

“As a storyteller, Hansal Mehta has always been interested in different [content] spaces. He is excited about taking up an action film with his next, which will be a theatrical release,” says a source.

Casting for the film, we’re told, is currently underway, with the unit seemingly keen to rope in actor Lakshya, who put up a laudable performance in Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar’s 2024 film, Kill. “With Kill, the newcomer showed both his acting chops and his flair for action. Hansal is also known for putting faith in newer faces and extracting fine performances from them. While he is discussing the film with Lakshya, nothing is confirmed yet,” adds another insider.