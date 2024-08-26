Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Cops file 1st FIR in Dating app scam; veteran Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan passes away and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Markets open on higher note, buoyed by positive global cues

The stock markets began the week on a positive note, buoyed by encouraging global cues. The Sensex surged 320.49 points, opening at 81,406.40, while the Nifty climbed 92.15 points to open at 24,915.30. In early trading, the Nifty saw a majority of its constituent companies advance, with 32 stocks gaining and 17 declining. One stock remained unchanged.

Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR

In the wake of mid-day’s exposé of the dating app scam, the Amboli police on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown individuals for defrauding a 34-year-old IT professional, Pratik Jadhav, allegedly in collusion with the Godfather Club & Lounge in Andheri West. Read more.

Maharashtra: Veteran Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan passes away at 70

Veteran Congress leader Vasant Chavan passed away on Monday (August 26, 2024) at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. He was 70. The Congress MP died while undergoing treatment at Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last around 4 am on Monday morning. He was undergoing treatment for renal issues there since last week. Read more.

"I still have the competitive spirit": Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic

As big a deal as finally winning an Olympic gold medal was to Novak Djokovic, as much as he has accomplished in tennis — the men’s-record 24 Grand Slam trophies, the 99 total titles, the most weeks at No. 1 for any player and on and on — do not for a moment think he is satisfied as the US Open begins. Read more.

More for Mona

Look at the past year and Mona Singh’s choice of projects has been impressive, from Made in Heaven 2 (2023) to Kaala Paani (2023), from Munjya to an upcoming Aamir Khan production. Now, the actor has added another acclaimed project to her résumé. Sources tell us that Singh has joined the second season of Kohrra, created by Sudip Sharma. Read more.