Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe; Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade and more

Sanjay More, the driver of the electric bus involved in the December 9 mishap, being produced in Kurla court on December 10. File pic

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade dragged down by metal stocks, foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Friday dragged down by metal stocks, foreign fund outflows and weak global cues. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 412.8 points to 80,877.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 129.85 points to 24,418.85.

Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe

Inadequate training and muscle memory of conventional vehicles are what bedevilled BEST bus driver Sanjay More on the night of December 9, leading to the freak accident in Kurla, according to investigators. They also claimed More had only received about five minutes’ training in handling an electric vehicle before being assigned the ill-fated bus route. Police officers revealed that on his first day in police custody, More was too shaken to speak about the incident. Read more.

Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...

An unidentified man, believed to be in his early 30s, has been stalking women living in upscale South Mumbai (SoBo) buildings. He allegedly trespasses into these buildings, masturbates, and locks the victims’ doors from the outside before leaving the area, only to target another woman during afternoon hours. Read more.

18-year-old Gukesh D becoming world chess champion is like 100 metre sprinter breaking seven-and-half second barrier: Pravin Thipsay

India Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay fell short of adjectives to describe teenager D Gukesh, beating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Thursday. Gukesh thus became the youngest ever world champion at just 18 years. Read more.

Makers of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' eye Oscars 2025

Box-office domination is not the only objective of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer, which has earned the distinction of becoming the biggest opener in Indian cinema, is now aiming bigger. Sources tell us that the makers of the Sukumar-directed venture are planning a massive marketing campaign in the United States, targeting both commercial success and a potential push for Oscars 2025. We’ve heard that Mythri Movie Makers, which has backed the action drama, is planning to independently submit the film for the 97th Academy Awards, vying for a spot in the Best International Feature Film nominations. Read more.