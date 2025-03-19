Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour Even US didnt allow Osamas burial says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and more

Updated on: 19 March,2025 11:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and more

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and more
x
00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Wilmore make safe return to Earth after 286 days in space



Wilmore and Williams made their return aboard a SpaceX capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday evening. Their capsule's splashdown occurred just hours after they departed the International Space Station (ISS). Read More


 

Aurangzeb tomb row: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

 
He also criticised state Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's governance to Aurangzeb's rule. "Did Fadnavis ever torture anyone the way Aurangzeb did to his enemies?" Shinde asked. Read More
 

Indian stock markets open higher, boosted by continued gains in US indices

 
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Wednesday, supported by a bullish trend in global markets. The upward movement was largely driven by the continued gains in US indices, which extended their rally for the second consecutive session, boosting investor sentiment across international markets.
 

‘It is a flop’: Jaya Bachchan says she’d never watch Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha aimed to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in India. Read More

Indian Superbike League from Oct to Dec

The national-level league will have seven franchises and will be held across three cities — Pune, Bangalore and Chennai. Read More

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news sports news Entertainment News business national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK