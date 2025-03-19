Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Wilmore make safe return to Earth after 286 days in space



Wilmore and Williams made their return aboard a SpaceX capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday evening. Their capsule's splashdown occurred just hours after they departed the International Space Station (ISS). Wilmore and Williams made their return aboard a SpaceX capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday evening. Their capsule's splashdown occurred just hours after they departed the International Space Station (ISS). Read More

Aurangzeb tomb row: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde He also criticised state Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's governance to Aurangzeb's rule. "Did Fadnavis ever torture anyone the way Aurangzeb did to his enemies?" Shinde asked. Read More Indian stock markets open higher, boosted by continued gains in US indices

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Wednesday, supported by a bullish trend in global markets. The upward movement was largely driven by the continued gains in US indices, which extended their rally for the second consecutive session, boosting investor sentiment across international markets. ‘It is a flop’: Jaya Bachchan says she’d never watch Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha aimed to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in India. Read More Indian Superbike League from Oct to Dec The national-level league will have seven franchises and will be held across three cities — Pune, Bangalore and Chennai. Read More