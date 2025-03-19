Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Wilmore make safe return to Earth after 286 days in space
Wilmore and Williams made their return aboard a SpaceX capsule, which parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday evening. Their capsule's splashdown occurred just hours after they departed the International Space Station (ISS). Read More
Aurangzeb tomb row: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Indian stock markets open higher, boosted by continued gains in US indices
‘It is a flop’: Jaya Bachchan says she’d never watch Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha aimed to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve sanitation conditions in India. Read More
Indian Superbike League from Oct to Dec
The national-level league will have seven franchises and will be held across three cities — Pune, Bangalore and Chennai. Read More