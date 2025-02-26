Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Hitesh Mehta, former general manager of the New India Co-operative Bank. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’; Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’

Hitesh Mehta, the prime accused in the New India Co-operative Bank scam, has admitted to transferring a nine-digit sum to the bank’s former senior executive. Following this revelation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) searched the executive’s premises, but he remains untraceable and has reportedly been unreachable for the past few days. Read more.

Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’

After the Bombay High Court’s interim order on January 30, prohibiting the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police were forced to stop POP idol immersions during the recent Maghi Ganesh festival, sparking controversy. Vasant Raje, president of the Shree Ganesh Murtikar Samitee and a strong advocate for clay idols, spoke to mid-day at his Gorai workshop regarding the clay idols and its benefits. While many believed clay idols had certain limitations, Raje clarified misconceptions and emphasised their viability as an eco-friendly alternative. Read more.

Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 1.57 lakh people in the last 11 months, with 44 per cent of them penalised for spitting in public places across Mumbai. The highest fine—Rs 1.40 crore—was collected from a single private premise for failing to maintain cleanliness. Read more.

Wrist assured, Kuldeep's back!

Kuldeep Yadav was in a race against time to make a complete recovery ahead of the home ODI series against England earlier this month. In November, he underwent surgery for sports hernia in Munich, leaving him with a little over two months to rehab, recover, play for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and prove his match-fitness. The pixie left-arm wrist-spinner ticked all the boxes, embarking on an uncompromising rehab schedule at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and convincing those that needed convincing that he was ready to return to the rigours of international cricket. Read more.

Salman Khan films last-minute post-credit song for Sikandar

There is no breather for Salman Khan, who recently completed filming his portions for an international film in Saudi Arabia. We have heard that the superstar returned to the bay on February 24, only to face the camera again yesterday for Sikandar. While AR Murugadoss’ actioner is near the finish line, the makers decided to include a post-credits song at the last minute. The team is currently shooting the foot-tapping number at Royal Gold Studios in Film City, Goregaon. Read more.