Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The girder is currently at a height of 15 metres but should be brought down to road level. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again; man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade as FPIs selling spree, IT stocks dampen market sentiment

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday, owing to relentless foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks and weak leads from the US markets. The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 156.72 points to 77,423.59 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 64.25 points to 23,468.45.

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again

The BMC has once again missed the deadline for Gokhale bridge. The corporation had set a deadline to lower the second girder of the bridge by November 14, but it is still as high as it was two-and-a-half months ago. The deadline for completion of the entire bridge was set for April 2025, which may be pushed further. So far, several deadlines set for the bridge work have lapsed. These include an assurance to complete two lanes by May 2023 and four lanes by the end of that year. Read more.

Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz

The Santacruz police have arrested a man for allegedly abducting and killing a nine-year-old boy. The incident took place on the evening of Chhath Puja. Police said the accused, identified as Maheshwar Mukhiya, 31, a garment shop worker, abducted the boy on the evening of the festival from near his residence in Santacruz West and strangled him to death. Read more.

‘India hurt, want to prove a point’: Yuvraj Singh

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh says he backs the team to bounce back strongly in Oz despite their 0-3 drubbing at home by New Zealand. Read more.

Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Baaghi 4, leading lady yet to be finalised

Over four years after Baaghi 3’s (2020) release, Tiger Shroff has stepped back in the film’s universe. On Sunday, the actor kicked off the shoot of the A Harsha-directed venture at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. No prizes for guessing that filming began with an elaborate action set-piece, staying true to the franchise’s a-fight-a-minute blueprint. Read more.