Mid-Day Top News at this hour: HC refuses bail to 'JeM operative' accused of conducting recce of Hedgewar memorial and more

21 March,2025 02:25 PM IST

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: HC refuses bail to 'JeM operative' accused of conducting recce of Hedgewar memorial and more

File Pic

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: HC refuses bail to 'JeM operative' accused of conducting recce of Hedgewar memorial and more
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Recovery of cash' from residence of judge: Issue raised in Rajya Sabha


The matter pertaining to alleged recovery of cash from the residence of a sitting Delhi High Court judge was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar saying he will find a mechanism for holding a structured discussion on the issue.


HC refuses bail to 'JeM operative' accused of conducting recce of Hedgewar memorial

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday denied bail to a J-K resident, accused of being a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative and conducting a recce of the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar here.

Markets bounce back after early decline; Sensex reaches 76,095.26 points

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark Sensex initially declined by 252.8 points to 76,095.26 in early trade, while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty slipped 57.85 points to 23,132.80. However, both indices staged a swift recovery, reversing early losses to trade in positive territory. Read More

IPL 2025: Cricket Assn of Bengal awaits BCCI's reply after Kolkata Police seeks rescheduling of KKR vs LSG match

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly stated on Friday that no final decision had been made regarding the rescheduling or relocation of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Read More

Salman Khan’s Zohra Jabeen kurta from Sikandar is in high demand ahead of Eid 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action drama, Sikandar is set to be this year’s biggest blockbuster, gearing up for a grand release this Eid. Ever since the release of the Sikandar teaser and the songs, Salman Khan’s commanding aura and terrific screen persona have been unmissable. The song Zohra Jabeen recently crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. Salman has long been known as a trendsetter, influencing everything from fitness to fashion. His effortless style and ability to make anything look chic have earned him a place at the forefront of the fashion world. Read More

 
 

