Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane; Sensex, Nifty bounce back after sharp correction in previous trade and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty bounce back after sharp correction in previous trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 216.18 points to 79,259.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.6 points to 23,992.75.

Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission

Ignoring letters from the traffic police and BEST, the BMC permitted hawkers in Borivli to encroach upon roads to such an extent that bus routes had to be diverted. Now, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. A division bench comprising Justice K K Tated, chairperson of the commission, and panel member M A Sayeed, has summoned the BMC commissioner and directed the submission of an impartial fact-finding report. Read more.

Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane

After mid-day exposed the dating app scam in Mumbai city and surrounding areas, new information has emerged about people running similar scams in Thane-based clubs. The incident came to light last month after a fresh online complaint was filed with the Thane police by a 25-year-old man who was allegedly duped of Rs 39,000. The man claims that the woman he met on an online dating platform ordered food and drinks at Glitte The Super Club in Thane and parted ways soon after he was forced to pay the exorbitant bill amount. Read more.

Remarkably patient

No one who saw Jasprit Bumrah fuss over his little baby boy at the Perth airport on Wednesday morning wouldn’t have been amazed at the transformation in the man when he holds a cricket ball of any colour in his right hand. The doting father to Angad, not yet 15 months old, reclaimed his rightful status as the No. 1 destroyer in the latest ICC rankings for Test bowlers, but such tags, however prestigious they might be, don’t necessarily appeal to him. Read more.

Stunt directors who worked on Venom, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Jawan to design War 2 climax

For fans of action movies, the climax is the true payoff. Director Ayan Mukerji knows this all too well, which is why he has saved the best for the last in the shoot of War 2. Over the past few months, he has shot several action sequences—from one set inside an aircraft (This flight’s ready to take off, April 12) to another playing out against a Japanese monastery (The samurai spy, March 19)—with leading man Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist. Now, we’ve learnt that from mid-December, the two actors will film the climax in Mumbai over a 15-day schedule. Read more.