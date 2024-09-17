Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How Ganpati mandals have found the jugaad to get around DJ ban; woman gives supari to kill pesky mother in Panvel and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A live band on a truck during a visarjan procession in Borivli West

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets decline in early trade on profit-taking after record rally

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday after surging to record high levels in the previous trading session, amid profit-taking and sluggish trends from the global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 90.8 points to 82,897.98. The NSE Nifty dipped 26.9 points to 25,356.85.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: How Ganpati mandals have found the jugaad to get around DJ ban

Despite a ban on DJs and sound systems during Ganpati visarjan processions, many mandals have found a loophole to keep the music loud. The Bombay High Court had, in 2018, prohibited the use of DJs during these processions to curb noise pollution. This year, though, mandals are using live bands and singers on moving trucks and amplifying live instruments. The use of dhol-tasha, a traditional form of percussion music, was exempt from the ban, but the introduction of amplified live orchestras has created a new challenge. These performances, enhanced by loudspeakers, can generate noise levels comparable to DJs, defeating the ban’s original purpose. Read more.

Panvel: Woman gives supari to kill pesky mother

A 26-year-old woman allegedly plotted and executed the murder of her 44-year-old mother, along with her two friends, in a bid to gain access to her parents’ property and to avoid the taunts from her mother regarding her new boyfriend. Police investigations revealed that she had planned the murder along with her teen friends, who were tasked with killing her mother and making it look like a suicide. Read more.

‘India’s filled with talent, but Australia not fragile’

Clive Lloyd knows what’s it like to be down on a low and up on a high in Australia, where the Indian cricket team will be in November for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Save the 1975-76 Test series in which his West Indies team lost 1-5, Lloyd never left Australian shores as a losing captain. The West Indies won 2-0 in 1979-80, levelled the series 1-1 in 1981-82 and demolished the 1984-85 hosts 3-1 which was his farewell season as captain and player. Read more.

Hansal Mehta on 'The Buckingham Murder': ‘Already have prequel in mind for Kareena's character'

From the time Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta announced their collaboration, one wondered what the marriage of the two cinematic sensibilities would look like—she, the face of blockbusters, and he, the voice behind hard-hitting stories. Now, the result is for all to see. The Buckingham Murders (TBM) is a moody thriller that is as much a story of a mother’s loss as it is a whodunit. Read more.