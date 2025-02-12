Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The BEST bus that crashed into multiple people and vehicles in Kurla

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Kurla BEST bus crash driver was unfit, says charge sheet; error-free start to Maharashtra HSC exam and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex continue to slip amid persistent FII outflows

The selling spree continued in the Indian stock markets on Wednesday as both indices opened in the red. The Nifty 50 index opened with a dip of 21 points at 23,050, while the BSE Sensex declined by more than 114 points to open at 76,179 points.

Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet

BEST bus driver Sanjay More, who lost control of his bus and killed nine pedestrians, injuring 37 others in Kurla on December 9, 2024, has poor eyesight and suffers from high blood pressure, the charge sheet filed by the Kurla police on February 7 states. As part of the investigation, More underwent a fitness test, which revealed that he was medically unfit to drive. Read more.

Error-free start to Maharashtra HSC exam

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination commenced without a glitch on Tuesday. The first paper, English, was error-free, marking a significant improvement from last year when mistakes in the subject’s question paper sparked confusion among students. While 42 copying cases were reported across the state, no such incidents were witnessed in Mumbai, according to officials. Read more.

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai dominates Haryana, seals semi-final berth

Defending champions Mumbai completed a remarkable turnaround at the Eden Gardens to storm into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. The 152-run victory in fading light on Day Four relegated Haryana's fine performance on the opening day of this quarter-final to a mere footnote. Read more.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut plans leads to delay in Kajol's first release of the year

A busy 2025 is in store for Kajol, who has three projects lined up. The actor’s first offering of the year, Sarzameen, which also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was to release over the Republic Day weekend. But a change in Khan’s debut plans has had a ripple effect on Kajol’s line-up. Sources say that with Nadaaniyan set to be the youngster’s launch vehicle, Karan Johar’s production Sarzameen has been delayed by a few months. Read more.