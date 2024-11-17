Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized; fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The Election Commission’s Static Surveillance Team checks a van at Lower Parel bridge. Pic/Ashish Raje

Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized

In the past month, the highest seizure of cash, liquor, and drugs in connection with the upcoming elections came from Mumbai’s suburbs—Rs 146.61 crore. Mumbai suburbs comprise 26 Assembly constituencies. Read more.

Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live

Two months after chartered accountant Sandeep Paswan died by suicide in Deonar after taking to Facebook Live to blame his fiancée and her family, the police registered an FIR against them. Paswan, 33, had accused them of mentally torturing him and making false accusations of molestation against him. The victim was a resident of Govandi. Read more.

Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts

A celebrity’s wife was cheated out of Rs 65,000 by unknown fraudsters who hacked her mother’s mobile phone and impersonated her to request money. The woman who works at a film production house, received a WhatsApp message from her mother’s number on November 15, requesting Rs 65,000. Read more.

It’s a wrap for Rajkummar Rao’s first full-fledged actioner 'Maalik' with Manushi Chhillar

Four releases in 2024 have kept Rajkummar Rao busy, but he is in no mood to slow down. Last week, the actor wrapped up the shoot of Maalik in Kanpur. What makes the Pulkit-directed film special for the leading man is that it marks his first out-and-out action entertainer. Read more.

Mohinder Amarnath hits out in new book 'Fearless', next one set to be more explosive

For years, this writer kept hearing about Mohinder Amarnath’s yet-to-be-released-autobiography. So, when news filtered through last week of his memoirs being finally published, it was unsurprising yet surprising. Mohinder, Jimmy or Jumbo to friends, is all set to release Fearless - A Memoir, written in collaboration with his brother Rajender. Sunday mid-day got elder Mohinder and youngest Rajender (nicknamed Johnny) to talk about their new book, published by Harper Collins. Read more.