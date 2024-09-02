Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Man recounts harrowing experience of near wrongful framing in Mumbai fake drug case; Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Monday tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. Equity markets have been continuously rallying amid the US rate cut hopes gathering momentum and renewed foreign fund inflows.

Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'

Dylan Estibeiro, a 30-year-old Kalina resident, narrowly escaped a drug case frame-up orchestrated by the Khar police, last Friday. The incident, captured on CCTV, went viral, leading to the suspension of a police sub-inspector and three constables. Estibeiro, who feared for his life and freedom, recounted the harrowing experience, revealing how plainclothes officers allegedly attempted to plant drugs on him. His testimony and the damning footage have now led to an investigation into police misconduct, with authorities now scrutinising the actions and motives of the officers involved. Read more.

President Droupadi Murmu on three-day Maharashtra visit

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs. During her Maharashtra visit, she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. Read more.

Akshay flirts with danger

Akshay Kumar has delivered some of his best comedies with Priyadarshan, from Hera Pheri (2000) to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). That’s why fans have their eyes peeled for their yet-untitled next, which marks their reunion after 14 years. The good news is that we’ll get a glimpse of their horror comedy in a few days. Sources tell us that on September 9, Kumar will mark his birthday by unveiling the motion poster that will reveal the film’s title and his look in it. “The director flew down to Mumbai in July to cut the one-minute motion poster,” says a source. Read more.

Ravi Shastri: There is a lot of inexperience out there

Ravi Shastri sees no reason why India cannot maintain their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when they tour Australia in November for the first five-Test series between both countries since 1991-92. Shastri was head coach when India triumphed in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Read more.