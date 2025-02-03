Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

BMC to table budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday. File pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for BMC; Mumbai’s hottest January ever and more x 00:00

Nifty, Sensex bleed amid Trump tariff on China, Canada, and Mexico

Indian stock markets bled in the opening session on Monday amid the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on China, Canada, and Mexico. The Nifty index declined by 0.9 per cent to 23,271.35, while the BSE Sensex lost 600 points in opening session at 76,910, down by 0.8 per cent.

BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget for the year 2025-26 will be tabled on Tuesday, February 4, with major mega projects in hand. Ahead of the BMC Budget 2025, mid-day examined the corporation’s liabilities and assets and found that the cost of ongoing projects significantly exceeds the available funds. Projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore have been approved in the last two years, including mega projects worth Rs 68,441 crore. Read more.

Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever

January 2025 has been recognised as the hottest in Mumbai’s recorded history, with the city’s Santacruz observatory reporting an average maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees C, surpassing the previous record of 32.9 degrees C set in January 2009. The normal average maximum temperature for January is 31.2 degrees C. Read more.

Super Sharma show

Opener Abhishek Sharma stole the show to become India’s highest individual scorer before England folded up for 97 in a 150-run victory for India in the fifth and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night. Read more.

For India release, CBFC asks Conclave makers to attach 37-second disclaimer summarising the plot

When you step into a theatre, would you like to watch a film in its entirety or hear its synopsis in the first 30 seconds? Most would choose the former. The desire is only amplified when it comes to an acclaimed film like Conclave, which has bagged eight nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards. But sources tell us that the Ralph Fiennes-starrer, which is set to release in India on February 7, will open with a 37-second audio and visual disclaimer outlining the story, in adherence with the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) instruction. Read more.