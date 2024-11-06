Mid-Day Top News at this hour: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline; initial results coming in from several US states and more

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 November,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Artist’s impression of the five commercial buildings

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on buying in IT stocks


Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher in initial trade on Wednesday led by buying in IT stocks and a rally in the US markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 338.1 points to 79,814.73 in early trade. The NSE Nifty jumped 101.5 points to 24,314.80. From the 30-share Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.


Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline

Five towering commercial buildings will rise on the east side of the bustling Andheri station, transforming Andheri’s skyline with a modern look. This redevelopment aims to create a structure similar to the ones in Navi Mumbai, combining retail, commercial, and railway operations above the station. Read more.

US Presidential Elections: Initial results coming in from several US states; voting still goes on in few others

Initial results are coming in for the US presidential election, with Republican candidate Donald Trump predicted to win in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Flordia, and Arkansas and Vice President Kamala Harris expected to win in Vermont, Delaware, and New Jersey. Read more.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | ‘Iyer’s return a huge boost’: Kulkarni

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai will get a huge boost with the return of Test batsman Shreyas Iyer for their Ranji Trophy league match against Odisha at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground, beginning today. Read more.

Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' postpones release to avoid Box Office clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'

Come December 6, cinegoers would have found themselves contemplating which of the two big-budget offerings—Chhaava and Pushpa 2: The Dark Rule—was worthy of their attention. However, two days after the makers of Pushpa 2 confirmed that the film will release on December 5, mid-day has learned that the team behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has decided to pick another date. Read more.

