Trump is also projected to win in Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee while Harris is expected to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts

Representational Image

Listen to this article US Presidential Elections: Initial results coming in from several US states; voting still goes on in few others x 00:00

Initial results are coming in for the US presidential election, with Republican candidate Donald Trump predicted to win in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Flordia, and Arkansas and Vice President Kamala Harris expected to win in Vermont, Delaware, and New Jersey, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, Harris is winning 27 electoral college votes, and Trump is winning 105. To win the race, the candidates need to get a majority of 270 electoral college votes.

Trump is also projected to win in Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee while Harris is expected to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Impressively, Harris is ahead of Trump with 68.4 per cent of votes counted in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with Trump at 30.7 per cent, PTI reported.

The state of Pennsylvania is being considered as the most vital state to win the presidential race.

As per PTI, Trump is sailing ahead in another battleground state of Georgia.

Through the projections that have started emerging from the 50 states, everyone is eagerly anticipating the final results in the seven battleground states that would determine who will become the next US president.

Although projections are coming in from several states, voting continues in at least three states, PTI reported.

The United States has a total of 50 states and most of them cast their vote to the same party in every presidential election except for the swing states.

Usually, there is not much surprise over the candidate's win in the states except for the vital battleground states, PTI cited.

Overall, there's a total of 538 electoral college votes. A candidate that gets 270 or more electoral votes is declared the winner in the presidential elections.

As per PTI, if both candidates register a victory in all the states that always have supported the same party, then the democratic representative will be 44 electoral college votes short of victory and Trump would be 51 votes short.

In that case, the 93 votes of the swing states will be the deciding factor for who the next American president will be.

The swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin known to be part of the Rust Belt, are traditionally the strongholds of the Democratic Party. However, Donald Trump won all three of the states back in the 2016 US presidential elections. The states returned to the Democratic party in the 2020 US elections.

According to PTI, political experts claim that Kamala Harris will be the next US president if she wins the Rust Belt swing states.

The other four swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina are called as Sun Belt with a total electoral college vote of 49.

The Republican party have strong support in the Sun Belt states. But even if Trump wins all four Sun Belt states, he will still be required to win one more in the Rust Belt in order to win.

If Vice President Kamala Harris wins this US election, she will make history by becoming the first woman, first black woman and first person of South Asian descent to become the President of the United States of America, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)