Mumbai team’s bowling mentor Dhawal Kulkarni says India Test batter Shreyas, who missed the previous game v Tripura, is motivated and batting well in nets ahead of today’s clash with Odisha

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer during his 142 against Maharashtra at the MCA’s BKC ground recently. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | ‘Iyer’s return a huge boost’: Kulkarni x 00:00

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai will get a huge boost with the return of Test batsman Shreyas Iyer for their Ranji Trophy league match against Odisha at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground, beginning today.

In top form

Iyer, who overcame a three-year first-class century drought to score an impressive 142 and help 42-time Ranji champions beat Maharashtra by nine wickets at the same ground last month, had two good batting sessions with the Mumbai team on Monday and Tuesday. Earlier, Iyer had requested MCA to give him rest for the Tripura match where the visitors managed to earn three points in a drawn game at Agartala. Former Mumbai captain and current bowling mentor Dhawal Kulkarni reckoned that Iyer’s return to the squad would strengthen Mumbai’s batting order.

Dhawal Kulkarni

“Definitely, it [Iyer’s return] is a huge boost. He scored a hundred against Maharashtra at this venue. He’s back, and he’s batting well in the nets. He’s always motivated, and when you play for Mumbai, you wear that Mumbai cap, you have to always be motivated,” Kulkarni told mid-day on Tuesday. Test batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who will be leaving for Australia with Rohit Sharma & Co for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series soon, also visited the BKC ground and spent some time with his Mumbai teammates on Tuesday.

After winning the first three league games, Baroda are on top of the Elite Group ‘A’ table with 19 points. Jammu & Kashmir are in second position with 11 points while Tripura and Mumbai are third and fourth respectively with nine points each. Kulkarni insisted that every game is crucial now. “As champions, we always want to finish on top. Home games are very crucial to get outright wins, so we feel that this is also a very important game,” he said.

Shaw improving

Meanwhile, opener Prithvi Shaw, who was dropped on fitness grounds after the Maharashtra match [where he scored one and 39 not out], is improving, informed Kulkarni. “Fitness is very important. We, as a team, want to see him [Shaw] doing well, and it’s a good thing for himself also that he’s working on his fitness. He’s a good batsman. He’s one of the best players Mumbai has produced,” Kulkarni said.

Tough challenge for Odisha

Odisha skipper Govinda Poddar, meanwhile, admitted that playing Mumbai in their own backyard is a huge challenge, but recalled his team’s 86-run win over them in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Alur last December. “It’s definitely a very tough challenge [to face Mumbai] but last year, we beat Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In Ranji Trophy, in red-ball cricket, Mumbai are a very good side, but we are prepared. The team that plays [well] on that given day, will emerge victorious,” Poddar said.

“If we perform here [in Mumbai], our players will be more in the limelight. This is a great opportunity for us to implement what we have planned and prepared since last year,” he added.