Mid-Day Top News at this hour: New villages emerge as cyber fraud hubs; MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos and more

Sixteen cyber criminal suspects from Rajasthan have been arrested this year. Representation pic

Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, muted earnings

Benchmark sensitive indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Monday as continuous foreign fund outflows, disappointing quarterly earnings and weak trends from Asian markets dented investors' sentiment. Forex traders said the volatility in the equity market is likely to continue as the short-term trend continues to be choppy, and this consolidation is likely to continue in the near-term with a weak bias. The BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 484.98 points to 79,001.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 143.6 points to 24,004.60.

From Jamtara to Rajasthan: New villages emerge as cyber fraud hubs, posing challenges for law enforcement

Following stringent action by local authorities against cyber fraud in Jamtara, Jharkhand, not a single arrest has been made from the state in cyber crime cases this year. However, officials report a notable trend of cyber crime activity in certain villages of Rajasthan. The Cyber Crime Unit, which arrested five cyber criminals in 2022, has already detained around 16 suspects from Rajasthan this year. These figures exclude arrests by local police stations across the region. Read more.

Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos

The election manifestos of the MVA and BJP were released in Mumbai on Sunday. At their individual events, leaders from both sides took a dig at the other. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, reacting to a statement made by PM Modi, said it wasn’t his party and allies who divided society, but it was the BJP that had already split communities. He also questioned how many people from the SC and ST communities had been given important ministries by the BJP. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who spoke at the BJP event targeted the Congress for its ‘divisive’ and ‘appeasement’ politics. Read more.

Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh, who will play the lead in 'Singh Is Kinng' sequel?

Making a sequel to Singh Is Kinng (2008) has been on Shailendra Singh’s mind since the past seven years. In 2017, mid-day had reported that the producer, who, at the time, was planning to get the second part off the ground, had run into a hurdle as producer Vipul A Shah had refused to part with the Akshay Kumar-starrer’s title (Tit for tat over title, September 5, 2017). Fortunately, things have changed over time. Shailendra, who has acquired the name, is now raring to begin work on the sequel and plans to make it into a franchise. Read more.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia picks this uncapped player to open alongside Usman Khawaja

Uncapped Nathan McSweeney won the race to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against India while Australia also handed a maiden Test call up to Josh Inglis on Sunday. These two are the new faces in an otherwise expected 13-member squad announced by Cricket Australia just for the series opener starting in Perth on November 22. Read more.