Mid-Day Top News at this hour: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet; Waqf bill sparks political firestorm and more

Global markets surge reflected in India, Sensex and Nifty open with strong rally

NIndian stock markets started Friday's session with a strong rally as buyers returned to both the Nifty and Sensex indices. The Nifty 50 index gained 1.12 per cent, or 269.85 points, opening at 19,386.85 points, while the BSE Sensex surged by over 1,000 points, opening at 65,984.24 after a jump of 1,098.02 points, or 1.69 per cent.

Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet

A year has passed and three reports submitted, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to decide on the Malabar Hill reservoir renovation. The civic body received a final report from IIT Roorkee a month ago and has even carried out a hydraulic study. The issue of reconstructing old reservoirs and building an additional one has been ongoing for over a year. The work order was awarded in February 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs 698 crore. Read more.

Kiren Rijiju’s Waqf bills spark political firestorm

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after opposition parties objected to its provision. He also introduced The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. Home Minister Amit Shah said since the Waqf Act of 1995 came into being, there was a need to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923 which had lost its relevance. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra bags silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record for javelin gold

Gold eluded defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he signed off with a silver in the Paris Olympics 2024 men's javelin throw event, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bossed the field with a new Games record of 92.97m on Thursday. Read more.

Made in heaven, solemnised in Hyderabad

It was an intimate and beautiful ceremony, the kind Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding planner character from Made in Heaven would approve. Yesterday, the actor and Naga Chaitanya got engaged, in the presence of family and close friends, at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. Chaitanya’s superstar-father Nagarjuna shared the joyous news on X, warmly welcoming Dhulipala into the family. Read more.