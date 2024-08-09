Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra bags silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record for javelin gold

Updated on: 09 August,2024 01:11 AM IST  |  Paris
Chopra's silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 cements his legacy in track and field, particularly in men's javelin

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra bags silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record for javelin gold

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra bags silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record for javelin gold
India's star track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra on Friday achieved a season-best throw of 89.45 meters to secure the silver medal in the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics 2024.


This came after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing the previous record of 90.57 meters set by Andreas Thorkildsen, to claim gold.



Chopra's silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 cements his legacy in track and field, particularly in men's javelin. However, his path to the podium was far from straightforward, as he contended with an adductor injury leading up to the Games.


The 26-year-old advanced to the final after a strong performance in the qualification round, where he achieved a throw of 89.34 meters—well above the 84-meter qualifying mark. Despite a challenging start, including a foul on his first attempt, Chopra managed to secure his position with his impressive season-best throw.

Meanwhile, Nadeem's record-breaking effort was so exhilarating that he felt disappointed with his subsequent throw of 88.72 meters, despite its impressive distance.

More updates to follow...

