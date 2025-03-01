Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden; Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’ and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan, which residents consider the locality’s green lung

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sparked outrage by announcing plans to remove 1208 trees from the Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan, a well-maintained garden on Kanakia Road visited by hundreds of joggers daily, in order to expand a sewage treatment plant (STP) adjacent to the open space. Read more.

Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’

In a major development in the New India Co-operative Bank scam, the police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has declared former vice-chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife, Gauri Bhanu—the current vice-chairman and acting chairman of the bank—as wanted accused. Their names surfaced after investigations revealed they allegedly received a significant portion of the Rs 122 crore siphoned from the bank’s cash vaults. Read more.

Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist

In a major breakthrough, Pune City police arrested Dattatray Ramdas Gade in the early hours of Friday from his village, Gunat, in Shirur Taluka, approximately 100 km from Pune. Gade’s detention took place around 1.30 am following an extensive three-day search operation involving hundreds of police personnel. The 36-year-old accused, who has a history of criminal offences, had been on the run since Tuesday morning after allegedly raping a 26-year-old health counsellor inside a Shivshahi bus parked at Swargate ST bus terminus. Read more.

‘Test series win gave us a lot of confidence’: New Zealand's Michael Bracewell

New Zealand is a puzzle India have historically struggled to crack in global tournaments. In ICC events of the 50-over and 20-over varieties, the Kiwis hold an impressive 9-5 record (one no-result), heaping especially untold misery in the final of the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy (as the Champions Trophy was then known) in Nairobi and the semi-final of the 2019 50-over World Cup in Manchester. Read more.

Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘We unite to make songs. Why not unite to fight?’

This should’ve been thought of earlier,” says filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj. But it’s never too late for positive change. On February 27, Bhardwaj, president of the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI), led the change as he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Screenwriters Association (SWA) that represents lyricists. The landmark agreement establishes composers and lyricists as equal authors of songs, and is designed to ensure fair credit and contracts for both parties. Read more.