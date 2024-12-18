Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Retired banker couple loses life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’; markets open flat amid global uncertainty and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets open flat amid global uncertainty; SEBI clarifications on ODIs expected to stabilize sentiment

The stock market opened flat in negative territory on Wednesday, reflecting cautious investor sentiment following a sharp sell-off on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex declined by 110.20 points to 80,574.26, while the NSE Nifty dipped 23.70 points to 24,312.30. Among Nifty companies, 19 advanced, while 30 recorded declines.

Mumbai: Retired banker couple loses life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’

Cyber Criminals held a senior citizen couple from Goregaon hostage in a ‘digital arrest’ for 10 days, siphoning off Rs 1.33 crore, before the woman stumbled upon a newspaper report about a similar scam and approached the police. The cybercriminals isolated the couple from family and neighbours under false allegations of involvement in a Rs 500-crore money laundering and terrorism case. Read more.

Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?

Will the city be able to handle more trains? The recent approval of major projects that would increase the capacity and number of trains connecting various nodes of the country to the city will only lead to congestion and further delays if new termini and rail hubs on the outskirts of the city are not created, experts say. While Central Railway (CR) is working on a full-fledged mega terminus at Panvel station along with a maintenance yard and other allied facilities, Western Railway (WR) has announced plans to build termini at Jogeshwari and Vasai. Read more.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India get Bail, thanks to tail

Tuesday was a better day for batting than Monday had been. For one thing, the rain didn’t come along as frequently; for another, India had to contend with an Australian attack minus Josh Hazlewood, whose series is all but over after a calf strain reduced him to just one over on Day Four of the third Test. Read more.

Akshay Kumar to play quirky cop in Milan Luthria's next

Cop capers are a frequent feature in Akshay Kumar’s filmography. Another film is joining the list. mid-day has learnt that the superstar will collaborate with director Milan Luthria on a vigilante cop actioner, produced by Siddharth Anand. This marks the actor’s reunion with Luthria almost 12 years after Once upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobaara (2013). Read more.