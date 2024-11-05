Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Salman Khan faces new threat, rupee plummets to 84.13, Maharashtra elections drama, and Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash

We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Fresh threat emerges for Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi gang associate



Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened again, with an alarming message allegedly from someone claiming to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding an apology or a hefty payment for his safety. Read more.

Rupee hits record low of 84.13 against dollar amid foreign fund outflows



The rupee dropped to a new low of 84.13 against the US dollar on Tuesday, driven by foreign fund outflows, weak domestic equities, and global economic uncertainties surrounding the US election and Federal Reserve's upcoming policy announcement. Read more.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sarvankar remains in fray in Mahim, all eyes on BJP voters



Shinde Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar stayed in the fight against MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit for the Mahim Assembly constituency, but not before drama unfolded in Dadar on Monday afternoon as the deadline for nomination withdrawal came to a close. Raj refused to meet Sarvankar, asking him to “do what he wanted”, because the veteran had given enough hints that he was determined to make it a three-way contest with Sena (UBT) nominee Mahesh Sawant also in the fray. Read more.

Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina joins her birthday pajama party



'The Archies' actress and Janhvi Kapoor's little sister Khushi Kapoor, a promising actor turns 24 today. Let's look into the midnight celebration of the fashionista with her boyfriend. Read more.

Shakib Al Hasan under scrutiny for suspected bowling action: Report



Despite Shakib’s impressive showing, where he claimed nine wickets, Somerset managed a remarkable comeback, securing a 111-run victory and temporarily halting Surrey’s title march. Read more.