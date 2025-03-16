Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The killer husband (blindfolded) in police custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours; Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours

The contact number on a jewellery pouch, found with the severed head of a woman inside a suitcase in the Virar jungle, helped Crime Branch Unit 3 to solve a murder mystery within 24 hours and nab the victim’s husband. Read more.

Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, has arrested Kapil Dedhia, accused in the New India Cooperative Bank misappropriation case. He was apprehended in Vadodara on Friday as part of a coordinated operation and brought to Mumbai where he was formally arrested and presented before the court, which has remanded him to police custody till March 19. This is the fifth arrest in the case. Read more.

Mumbai: Cops help woman having baby in taxi

The prompt response of the Nirbhaya squad under the Sewri Police Station helped save a pregnant woman and her newborn after she went into labour inside a taxi near Chandni Chowk at Reay Road yesterday. Read more.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final: Bat sessions, runs will follow

The domestic first-class season ended with Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy for the third time in the last 10 years or so. This win, as well as Kerala’s entry in the final of the Ranji Trophy, indicates how cricket has developed all over the country. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby will forever be wondering if he could have taken his team past the Vidarbha total in the first innings had he not played the shot he did. Read more.

Neeraj Pandey and Debatma Mandal plan to reveal 'Kolkata's best-kept secret' with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

How do you raise the stakes after success? By biting into an even more sumptuous world. With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the standalone sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, that is the attempt. The series explores the crime-infested landscape of early 2000s Bengal, with an IPS officer tearing through a web of political power and law enforcement roadblocks. This crime drama boasts an ensemble cast led by Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Parambrata Chatterjee. Read more.