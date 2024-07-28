Mid-Day Top News at this hour: These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai; ASEAN top diplomat meetings joined by US, China and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a proposal to procure 21 vehicle-mounted litter-picker machines this week. The civic body claimed the new machines will help collect litter from tougher, congested spaces that the human hand can’t reach. Read more.

Gaganyaan astronaut to head to International Space Station

One of the four astronauts undergoing training for the Gaganyaan mission will travel to the International Space Station as part of a collaborative effort with NASA, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has informed the Lok Sabha. In a written reply, Singh said NASA has identified a private entity Axiom Space and ISRO had signed a Space Flight Agreement with the American firm for the joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Read more.

ASEAN top diplomat meetings joined by United States, China

Top diplomats from Southeast Asia convened on Saturday in the Laotian capital with their powerful dialogue partners in the last of the three-day regional talks that have grappled with tensions over territorial claims in the South China Sea, escalating fighting in Myanmar, and regional rivalry. Read more.

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Pant's explosive batting guides India to 213 runs

In his last Twenty20 International as a stand-in skipper, Suryakumar Yadav made a century, in Johannesburg against South Africa last December. On Saturday, in his first T20I outing as full-time captain, the Mumbaikar threatened an encore with a typically explosive innings until his rampaging knock was cut short by the classy Mateesha Pathirana. Read more.

Does size matter?

Three years after making his directorial debut on the web with the Sanya Malhotra-starrer coming-of-age film Pagglait (2021), Umesh Bisht is gearing up to release a sci-fi mystic thriller next. No one might have seen it coming, but the filmmaker says he has always wanted to add diverse stories to his repertoire. “Sometimes, safety and security are very boring. They make an artiste stagnant. Maybe Gyaarah Gyaarah will be loved more than Pagglait,” he smiles. Read more.