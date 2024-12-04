Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Time to turn all fast trains to Mumbai AC locals; Sensex reclaims 81,000 level in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Sensex reclaims 81,000 level in early trade on buying in HDFC Bank, IT stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday helped by buying in HDFC Bank, IT stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows. Rallying for the fourth day running, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 190.47 points to 81,036.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.1 points to 24,505.25.

Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA

After mid-day highlighted how two-wheelers and autorickhaws unwittingly get onto the BKC-Chunabhatti connector due to the minuscule signs on its gantries, the traffic police have formally requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to increase the size of the signboards. Read more.

Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?

In 2022, it was Badlapur and in 2024, it is Bhayandar, though both times were political. The AC local train issue has been simmering among Mumbai commuters with many wanting to switch over, but its separate fare structure is deterring them. Read more.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Team India gears up for the pink ball challenge at Adelaide

If the Indian team were hoping for a quiet, meaningful practice session at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday afternoon, then only half their wish came true. It was meaningful all right, but anything but quiet. Read more.

Govinda: Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2

Fans of Bhagam Bhag (2006) cheered hard when Shemaroo Entertainment and producer Sarita Ashwin Varde announced the sequel to the comedy, last month. Reports suggested that the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal—would reprise their roles in the second instalment. But now, there is a plot twist. Govinda says he hasn’t even been offered the laugh riot. Read more.