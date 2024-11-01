Mid-Day Top News at this hour: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats; can India stem the rot in the final Test and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

File Pic/Rane Ashish

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released updated guidelines aimed at enhancing the evaluation of potential security threats. These guidelines incorporate new indicative factors for assessing threat credibility alongside the existing criteria. The updated framework by BCAS, detailed in a recent order, includes parameters intended to help security personnel more accurately determine the seriousness of threats. Read More

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh's son to square off father's namesake fielded by Ajit Pawar

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday it has emerged that former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting the Assembly election on a Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar ticket from Katol near Nagpur, will be facing his father’s namesake, Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh, whose nomination was endorsed by the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) despite its Mahayuti ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) putting its candidate in the fray much ahead of the nomination process. Read More

Tibetan sweater sellers in Mumbai struggle to keep their tradition alive amid climate change

Each November, as the temperatures start to dip in Mumbai, a small community of Tibetan sweater sellers arrives from northern Karnataka, bringing warmth, resilience and a fading piece of tradition. Once, these sellers transformed the city’s streets from Thane to Churchgate into bustling markets, showcasing vibrant sweaters in intricate patterns. But this year, only about thirty sellers will make the journey, a stark drop from the five hundred who once lined Mumbai’s sidewalks each winter, reflecting a troubling reality for these refugees clinging to an uncertain livelihood. Read More

Can India stem the rot in the final Test?

Forty-five years ago, in the first week of November 1979, India under Sunil Gavaskar were primed to win the country’s first-ever series against Australia since 1947-48. The venue of the historic series win was the same Wankhede Stadium, where India face New Zealand today, in an effort to duck the ignominy of enduring the country’s first-ever home whitewash across three Tests. Read more

Writer Aakash Kaushik shares the anxiety of pitching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 script to Vidya Balan

Penning a big Diwali release has long been a dream for Aakash Kaushik, the writer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He is realising his wish as the Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri-starrer opens in cinemas today. Even when he was writing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Kaushik simply knew that there was another story to be told. “With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it’s about maintaining the franchise’s essence while creating something fresh. The evolution of Manjulika is the film’s main hook. Every Bhool Bhulaiyaa has had its twist, turning it more into a psychological thriller than outright horror. For the third offering, we’ve worked hard on creating a twist that’s hopefully more shocking than the previous ones. India is rich with traditional stories and myths that haven’t been explored enough in mainstream cinema. These tales should be told,” he says. Read more