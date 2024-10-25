Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra. File pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How a gang of scrap dealers executed Baba Siddique murder; Markets decline after initial rally amid sharp fall in IndusInd Bank and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline after initial rally amid sharp fall in IndusInd Bank, unabated foreign fund outflow

Stock markets gave up early gains and were trading lower on Friday amid sharp fall in IndusInd Bank shares and relentless foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex climbed 130.56 points to 80,195.72 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 36.9 points to 24,436.30. However, the selling pressure soon dragged both the indices down. The BSE benchmark traded 197.47 points lower at 79,875.03 and the Nifty quoted with a cut of 89.20 points at 24,310.20.

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty for arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol has been named in two NIA cases filed in 2022 and is wanted for several criminal activities, making him a key target in the agency’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime. Read More

How a gang of scrap dealers executed Baba Siddique murder

The investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique is rapidly unfolding, revealing a complex web of conspirators and suspects. So far, 14 individuals have been arrested, with the Mumbai Crime Branch uncovering that a group of five scrap dealers played a crucial role in the crime, assisted by accomplices still on the run. Most of these dealers hail from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, and were working under Harish Nishad, a Pune-based scrap dealer with ties to key suspects in the case. Read more

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Sundar shines with stellar figures

Last Saturday, when he slammed 152 for Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game against Delhi in Delhi, a Test recall might have been the last thing on Washington Sundar’s mind. By Sunday night, news of his call-up for the second Test against New Zealand became official. On Tuesday afternoon, he joined up with his India colleagues for the first practice session ahead of the second game, and on Thursday evening, he conjured up his best figures in first-class cricket on Day One of the second Test at the MCA International Stadium. Read more

We Are Faheem & Karun director Onir: ‘In spite of the judgment, acceptance is difficult’

In 2022, when the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had rejected the script of one of his feature films in the We Are anthology, a disappointed but resolute Onir had told mid-day, “If you tell an artiste no, he will still make the film” (May not have the resources to fight long legal battle, Jan 24, 2022). Two years on, the result is for all to see. The director is ready with We Are Faheem & Karun, a queer love story set against the turbulent backdrop of Kashmir. As the feature film, the first instalment in Onir’s We Are series, gears up for its première at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, Fire (1996) filmmaker Deepa Mehta has come on board as the presenter. Read more