Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria in a deadly attack; markets decline in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as an ambulance rushes wounded people to a hospital. Pic/AFP

Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as an ambulance rushes wounded people to a hospital. Pic/AFP

Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria in a deadly attack; markets decline in early trade

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets decline in early trade; IT stocks drag

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday after a record rally, dragged by IT stocks and sluggish global market trends, ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's decision on interest rates. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130.24 points to 82,949.42. The NSE Nifty dipped 37.75 points to 25,380.80.

Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria in a deadly attack. Here's what we know

In what appears to be a sophisticated, remote attack, pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria Tuesday, killing at least nine people--including an 8-year-old girl--and wounding thousands more. The Iran-backed militant group blamed Israel for the deadly explosions, which targeted an extraordinary breadth of people and showed signs of being a long-planned operation. How the attack was executed is largely uncertain and investigators have not immediately said how the pagers were detonated. The Israeli military has declined to comment. (AP)

Panvel: Woman gives supari to kill pesky mother

A 26-year-old woman allegedly plotted and executed the murder of her 44-year-old mother, along with her two friends, in a bid to gain access to her parents’ property and to avoid the taunts from her mother regarding her new boyfriend. Police investigations revealed that she had planned the murder along with her teen friends, who were tasked with killing her mother and making it look like a suicide. Read more.

‘India’s filled with talent, but Australia not fragile’

Clive Lloyd knows what’s it like to be down on a low and up on a high in Australia, where the Indian cricket team will be in November for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Save the 1975-76 Test series in which his West Indies team lost 1-5, Lloyd never left Australian shores as a losing captain. The West Indies won 2-0 in 1979-80, levelled the series 1-1 in 1981-82 and demolished the 1984-85 hosts 3-1 which was his farewell season as captain and player. Read more.

Hansal Mehta on 'The Buckingham Murder': ‘Already have prequel in mind for Kareena's character'

From the time Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta announced their collaboration, one wondered what the marriage of the two cinematic sensibilities would look like—she, the face of blockbusters, and he, the voice behind hard-hitting stories. Now, the result is for all to see. The Buckingham Murders (TBM) is a moody thriller that is as much a story of a mother’s loss as it is a whodunit. Read more.