Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Markets fall after rising in opening trade; parts of Mumbai to see water cut and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets fall after rising in opening trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Market benchmark indices climbed in opening trade on Thursday but later gave up all the initial gains and were trading lower amid unabated foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex climbed 280.04 points to 81,781.40 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 58.2 points to 25,029.50. However, later both the benchmark indices turned negative and were trading lower. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 210.87 points lower at 81,265.97 while the Nifty traded 116.15 points down at 24,848.25.

Mumbai water cut: Supply valve breaks down, less water on THESE days

Mumbai will face between five to 10 per cent water cut on October 17 and 18 following the breaking down of the 900 mm valve of the Vaitarna water pipeline system at Tarali in Thane district. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they have shut down the water conveyance system as the hydraulic department is repairing the faulty valve. The repair work is expected to take approximately 48 hours. Read More

Bomb threats to Indian flights continue; 18 incidents reported in 3 days

The wave of bomb threats to Indian flights continued for a third day running, with a new trend emerging in how these threats are communicated. A total of 18 bomb threats targeted various airlines, forcing several flights to divert, delay, or make emergency landings. Unlike previous incidents, where hoax phone calls were made, the recent threats were issued via social media, often from unverified accounts—a shift in tactics by those behind these disruptions. Mumbai police detained one minor for making three bomb threats on October 14. Read More

Mahesh Bhupathi says, ‘Rafael Nadal would have been greatest in doubles too'

While the rest of the world views 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as one of the best, if not the best singles superstar tennis has ever seen, India’s very own doubles legend Mahesh Bhupathi takes it a notch further, claiming that the Spanish ace could have also been the “world’s best doubles player had he pursued this aspect seriously.” Read more

Sumeet Vyas on directing the show Raat Jawaan Hai: ‘Like Malgudi Days, wanted to narrate story with tasalli’

It had been actor-writer Sumeet Vyas’ long-time dream to start directing. The opportunity presented itself when he met writer Khyati Anand Puthran at their kids’ playgroup. Their collaboration, Raat Jawaan Hai, is a story about three best friends who are new to parenthood. To Vyas, the Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand-starrer is about the smaller things in life. In conversation with mid-day, the first-time director talks about the SonyLIV show, his own experiences with parenthood, the interesting casting and more. Read more