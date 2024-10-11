Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representative image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Navi Mumbai airport gears to conduct inaugural runway test; Markets decline in early trade and more x 00:00

Tata Group stocks rise up to 10 pc

Shares of Tata Group companies on Thursday rose up to 10 per cent, with Tata Chemicals and Tata Teleservices among the major gainers. Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away late on Wednesday. He was 86. "Investors can pay tribute to Ratan Tata and the great corporate empire he built by buying stocks like TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Indian Hotels.

Markets fall in early trade

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday amid volatility and mixed trends in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a negative note and slipped 62.90 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 81,548.51 in early trade. Showing a similar trend, the broader Nifty fell 64.1 points to 24,934.35.

28 December, 1937 - 9 October, 2024: Ratan’s Mumbai

Whether they had worked with him, benefited from his generosity, merely glimpsed him or never had the pleasure of meeting him, it didn’t matter for the hordes of people across social strata—from business tycoons to politicians to regular Mumbaikars—who assembled at the southernmost point of the city to bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata. Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Navi Mumbai airport gears to conduct inaugural runway test

The much-awaited inaugural landing of the Indian Air Force aircraft at the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be conducted on Friday, October 11. The southern runway, where the IAF C-295 will be landing at 11 am, has been prepared ahead of the big moment. The landing will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Read More

Mahesh Bhupathi says, ‘Rafael Nadal would have been greatest in doubles too'

While the rest of the world views 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as one of the best, if not the best singles superstar tennis has ever seen, India’s very own doubles legend Mahesh Bhupathi takes it a notch further, claiming that the Spanish ace could have also been the “world’s best doubles player had he pursued this aspect seriously.” Read more

Citadel-Diana's Matilda De Angelis: ‘Watched Priyanka after I had shot for my Citadel’

“I was over for the London première of Citadel and watched Priyanka Chopra for the first time,” says Italian lead actor, Matilda De Angelis, from Citadel Diana. Which is the Italian extension of the Prime Video multiverse spy-thriller series. Read more