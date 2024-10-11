mid-day has the exclusive footage of the newly constructed southern runway where the inaugural flight will land today

The much-awaited inaugural landing of the Indian Air Force aircraft at the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be conducted on Friday, October 11. The southern runway, where the IAF C-295 will be landing at 11 am, has been prepared ahead of the big moment. The landing will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

mid-day has the exclusive footage of the newly constructed runway where the inaugural flight will land today.

The IAF C-295 will make its inaugural landing at 11:00 AM on the southern runway of Navi Mumbai International Airport.



This significant event will take place in the presence of the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers.



Video: @PrasunChoudhari #NaviMumbai… pic.twitter.com/OU8fxwPbFi — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 11, 2024

The C-295 Defence Transport aircraft from Gandhinagar and Sukoi MK30 fighter aircraft from Pune were specially flown in for the event, stated media reports.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday had announced that a Sukhoi fighter jet will take off from the Navi Mumbai International Airport this week. Shinde's statement was made during an event in Nagpur wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for various development projects in the poll-bound state.

"I want to give good news that in the next two to three days Sukhoi fighter jets will take off from the Navi Mumbai International Airport," CM Eknath Shinde said during his address.

Navi Mumbai Airport to be operational by March '25

The greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport near Mumbai is currently under construction. It is expected to be operational by March next year, officials had said earlier.

With PTI inputs