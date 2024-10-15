Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Stock market opens in green; Shiv Sena, MNS celebrate toll-free entry at Dahisar toll naka and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Entry into and exit from Mumbai is now toll-free for light motor vehicles. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Stock market opens in green, second day in a row mirroring positive trading on Tuesday

The stock market on Tuesday opened in the green mirroring positive trading. The benchmark indices Nifty opened near 25,186.30 and Sensex at 82,101.86. On the National Stock Exchange, all the sectoral stocks were trading in the green except Auto and Metal.

Governor nominates 7 MLCs, MVA challenges it

Even as the seven governer-nominated MLCs were about to take the oath of office barely three hours before the model code of conduct came into force in Maharashtra, the Opposition cried foul and moved the court saying that a case about the 12 individuals who were recommended by the MVA was still subjudice. Last night, the governor accepted the government's recommendations for filling seven out of 12 vacancies. Three were from BJP and two each from the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar). Read More

CM Eknath Shinde’s Rs 920-crore pre-poll bonanza for motorists: Toll-free travel

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, the Mahayuti-led state government has officially exempted light motor vehicles (LMVs), along with school and state transport buses, from paying toll at Mumbai’s five entry and exit points. These are located at Vashi, Airoli, Mulund (LBS Road), Anand Nagar (Eastern Express Highway) and Dahisar. Read more

Shiv Sena, MNS celebrate toll-free entry at Dahisar toll naka

Joyous scenes unfolded at Dahisar toll naka as Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) volunteers celebrated the implementation of toll-free entry and exit for light motor vehicles. Motorists were pleased to receive messages suggesting zero toll deductions on their FASTag scans. Toll operators provided a seamless experience by confirming messages and explaining the new rules to commuters. Read More

Mahesh Bhupathi says, ‘Rafael Nadal would have been greatest in doubles too'

While the rest of the world views 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as one of the best, if not the best singles superstar tennis has ever seen, India’s very own doubles legend Mahesh Bhupathi takes it a notch further, claiming that the Spanish ace could have also been the “world’s best doubles player had he pursued this aspect seriously.” Read more

Sumeet Vyas on directing the show Raat Jawaan Hai: ‘Like Malgudi Days, wanted to narrate story with tasalli’

It had been actor-writer Sumeet Vyas’ long-time dream to start directing. The opportunity presented itself when he met writer Khyati Anand Puthran at their kids’ playgroup. Their collaboration, Raat Jawaan Hai, is a story about three best friends who are new to parenthood. To Vyas, the Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand-starrer is about the smaller things in life. In conversation with mid-day, the first-time director talks about the SonyLIV show, his own experiences with parenthood, the interesting casting and more. Read more