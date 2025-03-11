Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour Three charred to death as hut catches fire in Anand Vihar and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Three charred to death as hut catches fire in Anand Vihar and more

Updated on: 11 March,2025 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Three charred to death as hut catches fire in Anand Vihar and more

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Three charred to death as hut catches fire in Anand Vihar and more
x
00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Delhi: Three charred to death as hut catches fire in Anand Vihar


The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 2.22 am on Tuesday and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The flames were brought under control by 2.50 am. At 3.10 am, the station officer confirmed that three charred bodies were recovered from inside the hut. Read More


"Malhar certification will ensure 100 percent Hindu meat traders": Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane

Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane has launched 'Malhar certification' to identify meat shops run exclusively by Hindu traders, claiming it will ensure no adulteration and promote financial empowerment within the community. Read More

Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in a bespoke Louis Vuitton outfit for Paris Fashion Week 2025

As the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika exuded elegance and sophistication in a bespoke outfit from the fashion house with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Read More

"Really proud being a captain of this team": Rohit Sharma

Champions Trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma reveals what India players have to endure; credits boys for ignoring stress and focusing on job at hand. Read More

Nifty lost 130 points, Sensex down by 417 points in opening session after strong sell-off in U.S. markets

Indian stock markets declined sharply during the opening session on Tuesday following the strong sell-off in U.S. markets, reacting to the "Trump Uncertainty Discount" that is affecting global supply chains. The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,345.95 with a decline of 114.35 points or -0.51 per cent, while the BSE Sensex lost 371.29 points or -0.50 per cent to open at 73,743.88. Read More

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news sports news Entertainment News India news business

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK