Delhi: Three charred to death as hut catches fire in Anand Vihar

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 2.22 am on Tuesday and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The flames were brought under control by 2.50 am. At 3.10 am, the station officer confirmed that three charred bodies were recovered from inside the hut. Read More

"Malhar certification will ensure 100 percent Hindu meat traders": Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane

Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane has launched 'Malhar certification' to identify meat shops run exclusively by Hindu traders, claiming it will ensure no adulteration and promote financial empowerment within the community. Read More

Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in a bespoke Louis Vuitton outfit for Paris Fashion Week 2025

As the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika exuded elegance and sophistication in a bespoke outfit from the fashion house with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Read More

"Really proud being a captain of this team": Rohit Sharma

Champions Trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma reveals what India players have to endure; credits boys for ignoring stress and focusing on job at hand. Read More

Nifty lost 130 points, Sensex down by 417 points in opening session after strong sell-off in U.S. markets

Indian stock markets declined sharply during the opening session on Tuesday following the strong sell-off in U.S. markets, reacting to the "Trump Uncertainty Discount" that is affecting global supply chains. The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,345.95 with a decline of 114.35 points or -0.51 per cent, while the BSE Sensex lost 371.29 points or -0.50 per cent to open at 73,743.88. Read More